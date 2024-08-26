ChargePlace Scotland, Scotland’s national charging network funded by the Scottish government, is plugginginto Octopus Energy’s EV charging platform.

The Octopus Electroverse ‘one card, one app’ model simplifies public charging for EV drivers, eliminating the need to download multiple apps. It is Britain’s largest charging platform, having nearly tripled customers in the past year.

Octopus Electroverse users can now power up at ChargePlace Scotland’s nearly 2,900 chargers. It comes as Scotland has been described as a ‘trailblazer’ in the EV revolution, boasting the highest concentration of EV chargers per 100,000 people outside of Greater London.

In addition, through partnering with Evolt Charging powered by SWARCO Smart Charging – which providesthe back-office services for ChargePlace Scotland under contract to Transport Scotland – 800-plus Evolt chargers across the UK are also now connected to Electroverse.

They join 950 chargepoint brands available for drivers to use in over 40 countries on Electroverse, giving customers access to over 800,000 chargers around Europe.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, says: “We’re thrilled to bring ChargePlace Scotland on board, supercharging our mission to simplify public electric car charging. Drivers can now seamlessly access thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap. ChargePlace Scotland has been a trailblazer in building out EV infrastructure – and together, we’re driving towards a better future for EV drivers.”

Stephen Trayner, customer service director at ChargePlace Scotland/Evolt, says: “This partnership with Octopus is another great step forward for ChargePlace Scotland and driver choice. It demonstrates Transport Scotland and Evolt Charging’s commitment to cooperation that delivers a just transition, confidence in EVs and furthers operation of Scotland’s network. Ease of access is crucial to Scotland and the UK’s EV growth – and this makes John O’Groats to Lands End an even simpler EV reality.”