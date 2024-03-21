Logistics firm DFDS is planning to expand use of its electric trucks to new markets including the UK, Ireland and Norway.

The company has just placed an order for 100 electric Volvo trucks which will bring the total number of electric trucks in its fleet to 225 as part of its decarbonisation plan to become a net-zero company by 2050.

The new electric trucks will be deployed in markets across Europe where DFDS already has electric trucks in operation but could also extend to new markets such as the UK.

DFDS said the order of the additional 100 trucks cements its position as a frontrunner in the transformation of the HGV sector in Europe.

Niklas Anderson, EVP, logistics division at DFDS, said: “We want to drive the transition to more sustainable road transport. Our expanding fleet of electric trucks will not only contribute to reducing the climate impact of our operations. It will also enable DFDS to support more companies that are looking to decarbonise their supply chains. The 100 new electric trucks underline our commitment to pushing the development forward.”

The new electric trucks will be Volvo FH Electric and Volvo FM Electric.

Roger Alm, president Volvo Trucks, said: “I am very proud to continue our close partnership with DFDS. This order for an additional 100 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company. The big increase of DFDS’ electric truck fleet shows that zero-emissions transport is a viable solution here and now.”

DFDS currently has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe and this latest move takes it a step closer to reach its target to have at least 25% of its truck fleet electrified by 2030.