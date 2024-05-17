DHL Supply Chain has been appointed by BP Pulse in a new warehousing and transport contract.

Through the new deal, DHL will be responsible for storing EV chargers and ancillary equipment including critical parts, substations, wiring and cabling at its Ryton warehouse, which will act as a national logistics centre for BP Pulse. Equipment will be despatched from Ryton and delivered to locations across the country, with a secondary site in Belfast servicing Northern Ireland. By consolidating EV assets across these two sites, DHL will support BP Pulse in streamlining its operation for greater efficiency.

Leveraging digital solutions including telematics, DHL will provide real-time tracking and monitoring of deliveries, while coordinating with relevant parties such as electrical suppliers, councils and franchises to ensure smooth and efficient charger installations.

Paul Mason, vice president operations, manufacturing logistics, DHL Supply Chain UKI, said, “BP Pulse is delivering charging infrastructure at pace and our specialist logistics service and the scale of our network gives us both the expertise and capacity to support its EV network roll-out.

“With first-rate training, safety protocols and digital systems in place, we are committed to delivering an effective and reliable service to BP Pulse, to optimise its operation.”

DHL has introduced training and compliance processes to ensure the safe handling, storage and transport of EV chargers in line with BP Pulse’s safety policy. This includes adherence to independent auditing standards set out by ISNetworld. In addition, DHL drivers have obtained ADR qualifications ensuring they are permitted to handle certain EV chargers which are classed as dangerous goods. Two-person delivery processes are also in place across DHL’s BP Pulse operation, to guarantee specific training in lifting and handling EV equipment is followed at all times.