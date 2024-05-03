Car manufacturer Kia UK says it is on a quest to educate everyone about EVs via the launch of its nationwide ‘Discover EV with Kia’ events.

The events enable anyone to get a personalised appointment with an EV expert at any one of the nationwide Kia dealerships. The expert will go through the journey of transitioning to and living with an electric car, what to expect from driving one, understanding range, charge times and much more.

Online bookings can be made via the dedicated webpage with customers able to book a slot between now and June 30 at their local Kia dealership.

Sanka De Silva, marketing director at Kia UK, said: “We want to help inform and engage with people about electric cars and dispel EV myths. As with any car and powertrain, it is crucial to understand them to get the most from them. With some people nervous about EVs, we felt that the right thing to do would be to offer our expert advice so they can find out how easily an EV can fit in people’s lifestyles. From a complete beginner to the EV world to someone looking to buy their first EV, if you have questions about going electric, the Discover EV events offer the perfect opportunity to get answers.”

Starting with the EV6 in 2021, Kia’s global ‘Plan S’ business strategy is to launch 15 EVs globally by 2027, with nine of them in the UK.