UK fuel pricing app EdgePetrol has integrated with myAutomate to resume giving forecourt operators access to Allstar data on competitor petrol and diesel retails.

The move comes after Experian Catalist ceased offering Allstar data on March 31, leading to EdgePetrol using data from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) voluntary pricing Pumpwatch scheme. It will now continue to provide the CMA data, as well as allowing customers to upgrade to take the Allstar data in tandem on the app.

“EdgePetrol’s integration to take the Allstar data from exclusive provider myAutomate gives our users the option of even more comprehensive data on which to base their pricing strategies and maintain competitiveness,” said Mark Truman, chief revenue officer at EdgePetrol.

Gideon Carroll, chief executive of EdgePetrol, added: “Essential pricing data is now easily accessible on the UK market’s leading fuel pricing app, giving fuel retailers options on where they consume the information.

“Alongside the current voluntary Pumpwatch data, which was recently launched on EdgePetrol, this addition gives our users the optimal data they need to make pricing decisions in today’s fuel market.”

Clare Lafferty, sales director at myAutomate, said: “We’re very pleased we’ve been able to continue the service offered, for fuel retailers across the country. Being able to integrate that data within EdgePetrol to provide certainty and continuity for retailers is a fantastic result.”