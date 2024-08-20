A new report from REA (Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology) and Energy Saving Trust, highlights the ‘extensive savings’ fleet managers can expect from electrifying their fleets.

The report titled ‘Electrifying the fleet. A practical resource for fleet managers’, reveals that they can expect to save around £1,500 annually per light commercial vehicle (LCV) driving 15,000 miles a year, if charged at the depot or home.

For rigid HGVs driving the same distance, the savings could be approximately £3,500 annually. These cost savings are attributed to the fact that EVs only require 25-30% of the energy that a diesel equivalent would need to deliver the same performance, highlighting the substantial efficiency gains from electrification.

Current UK policy targets are also outlined in the report, with a mandate that by the end of 2024, 10% of new van sales in the UK must be zero emission, rising to 58% by 2029, 70% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

For HGVs, all new models sold in the UK must be zero emission by 2040. To support these ambitious targets, the UK government offers various Plug-in Grants, including up to £2,500 for small vans, £5,000 for large vans, £16,000 for small trucks, and £25,000 for large trucks, helping to offset the initial costs of electrification.

The report also emphasises the benefits of smart charging, which can significantly reduce costs by enabling fleet managers to schedule charging during off-peak times when electricity prices are lower. It says that smart charging can also reduce the need for costly grid upgrades and can improve overall efficiency. Additionally, the Public Charge Point Regulations 2023 will require all public chargepoints of 50kW or more to have 99% reliability, ensuring a dependable charging experience for fleet vehicles.

The potential of depot sharing is also discussed, stating that with approximately 66,973 depots in the UK, enabling depot sharing could significantly reduce the demand for public HGV charging infrastructure, facilitating faster and more cost-effective fleet electrification.

Numerous case studies are included, showcasing successful fleet electrification projects by REA members. For example, Drax’s deployment of EV charging infrastructure for SES Water is saving an estimated 43 tonnes of CO2 per year, while Mer’s installation of 200 chargers for IKEA supports the retailer’s commitment to sustainable deliveries.

Future of roads minister, Lilian Greenwood said: “Our roads are undergoing a technological revolution, and fleets will play a big part. A cleaner greener transport network is a key priority for this government, which is why we have plug-in grants available for vans and trucks and programmes aimed at scaling up zero emission HGVs, to decarbonise road freight. The REA and Energy Saving Trust’s new resource is a great step on our path to net zero.”

Matt Adams, transport policy manager, REA, added: “The REA, with its diverse membership, is uniquely positioned to take an authoritative stance on fleet electrification. This resource provides a proven, well-managed process for fleet managers considering electrification, offering significant savings on fuel costs and helping fleets achieve their ESG targets.”

Nick Harvey, senior programme manager, Energy Saving Trust, said: “Electrifying fleets not only contributes to a more sustainable future but also offers potential financial benefits. Our collaboration with the REA on this resource highlights that fleet managers can achieve significant cost savings – up to £1,500 annually per light commercial vehicle and approximately £3,500 per rigid HGV. These estimated savings support the economic viability of transitioning to electric vehicles and the efficiency gains that can be realised. We are proud to support this initiative, providing fleet managers with the insights they need to make informed, cost-effective fleet decarbonisation decisions.”