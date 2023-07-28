

The EU has passed a new law that requires fast EV recharging stations of at least 150kW for cars and vans to be installed every 60km along the EU’s main transport corridors, the so-called ‘trans-European transport (TEN-T) network’ by 2025.

Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spanish minister of transport, mobility and urban agenda, said: “The new law is a milestone of our ‘Fit for 55’ policy providing for more public recharging capacity on the streets in cities and along the motorways across Europe. We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations.”

The new law also requires recharging stations for HGVs with a minimum output of 350kW every 60 km along the TEN-T core network, and every 100 km on the larger TEN-T comprehensive network from 2025 onwards, with complete network coverage by 2030. And it calls for hydrogen refuelling stations serving both cars and lorries to be deployed from 2030 onwards in all urban nodes and every 200km along the TEN-T core network .

It also states that users of electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicles must be able to pay easily at recharging or refuelling points with payment cards or contactless devices and without a need for a subscription and with full price transparency. In addition, operators of recharging or refuelling points must provide consumers full information through electronic means on the availability, waiting time or price at different stations.