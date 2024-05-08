Latest figures from chargepoint mapping service Zapmap reveal the UK has surpassed 60,000 public electric vehicle charging point installations.

Operated by char.gy, the 60,000th charging device was installed on Natal Road, a residential street in Streatham, London. The previous milestone - the 50,000th public charging point - was reached in October 2023, following an installation on a service station in Weston-Super-Mare, part of the MFG EV Power network.

The new figures from Zapmap reveal that the overall rate of installation in the first four months of 2024 has increased by almost 37% compared with the average across 2023. The first four months of the year have seen an average of more than 1,900 devices installed every month, up from the 2023 average of 1,400 per month.

Tthe 60,000 figure comprises a number of different types of chargers including en-route charging for longer journeys, charging provision at destinations, as well as lower-powered charge points on residential streets for drivers unable to charge at home.

Zapmap’s statistics show that the number of ultra-rapid devices – designed for en-route charging - has increased by 135% since April 2023, leading to 4,988 of these devices across the country.

Over the same time period, the number of low-powered devices on residential streets, used primarily for overnight charging, has increased by more than 54%.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder & COO at Zapmap, said: “Hitting 60,000 public charging devices is an extremely significant milestone for electric car drivers across the country. This is really just the crest of the wave. There’s a real momentum behind the increased rate of chargepoint installations up and down the country. Without a doubt, it is great news for electric car drivers that not only the sheer number but also the variety of charging options are improving every month.”

Zapmap estimates that the UK is likely to reach 100,000 public charging devices as early as August 2025.

Jade Edwards, head of Insights at Zapmap, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the strong pace of charger installations we saw last year is already being exceeded in 2024. These latest figures show encouraging growth right across the charging spectrum, from the lowest-powered charge points at the end of your street through to the speediest ultra-rapids on the motorway.

“With more than 135% growth in the number of the highest-powered chargers over the last year, and 343 high-powered charging hubs across the country at the end of April, the UK is well on the way to hitting 100,000 public charging devices in summer 2025.”

John Lewis, CEO at char.gy, said: “We’re delighted that a char.gy charge point is marking this significant milestone, in a year of remarkable growth, signalling a bright future for the UK’s charging infrastructure. The new station on Natal Road in Streatham is just one of many in the area designed to replicate the convenience of home charging for residents without driveways.

“The early usage statistics for the newly installed chargepoint indicate strong residential demand. It already serves six local households and has powered over 1,200 zero-emission miles. These drivers have paid 13% less on average for these miles compared to their petrol and diesel-driving neighbours, and 44% less than they would have relying solely on rapid public charging.

“When everyday charging is convenient and affordable, electric cars become a viable option for everyone. This is where we see on-street, hyper-local charging playing a crucial role. We look forward to partnering with more councils and developing networks that continue to accelerate the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.”