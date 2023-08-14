The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee has launched an inquiry into EVs. Its aim is to understand how the government will achieve its target of decarbonising cars and vans in the UK, with a particular focus on passenger cars, as well as exploring the main barriers to doing so. It will also seek to understand the costs, alongside the benefits, associated with the 2030 end date of sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK, and government progress towards both its 2030 and 2035 deadlines.

The Committee is seeking evidence in the following t areas:

• The government’s approach to achieving 2030 and 2035 phase-out dates;

• The EV market and acquiring an EV;

• Experience of using an EV;

• End of life disposal of EVs;

• National and regional infrastructure and charging issues; and

International perspectives.

Baroness Kate Parminter, chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said: “The rubber is now hitting the road – as we can’t get to net zero without individuals making changes to our lives, how we travel and what we buy. Using EVs for passenger transport will be a part of that and the government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

“We want to hear from the public about their experience of acquiring and using EVs in the UK, and the barriers to doing so. We also want to find out from industry, local authorities, and all others with an interest in decarbonising transport, what the government needs to do to encourage greater take up of EVs ahead of their 2030 and 2035 targets.

“This inquiry will be the focus for our 2023/2024 Youth Engagement Programme. I look forward to working with the successful schools and colleges as the inquiry progresses, particularly hearing their views on the role they see for EVs in decarbonising transport and in their own futures.”

The complete list of questions, plus details on how to submit evidence by the deadline of 5pm on Friday September 15, 2023, can be found at https://committees.parliament.uk/call-for-evidence/3226/