Extra MSA Group is to fit 12 more ultra-rapid Ionity EV charge points at Cobham Services on the M25 to take the site’s total to 18.

The company, which says it benefited from a £3.8 million power upgrade by UK Power Networks’ Green Recovery programme, wants to be the first motorway services operator to meet the government’s target of having at least six electric vehicle chargers at every services.

Extra MSA says the move will attract additional electric vehicle drivers, as a result of Cobham’s position between J9 and J10 of the London orbital, near Heathrow and Gatwick and close to several theme parks.

The business has installed 38 350kW Ionity charging points at all eight of its motorway services and plans to extend its offering at five sites by the end of 2024. Ionity is owned by a consortium of car manufacturers, including BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen.

Extra MSA’s other motorway service areas are at Baldock (A1(M)), Beaconsfield (M40), Blackburn with Darwen (M65), Cambridge (M11), Cullompton (M5), Leeds (M1), and Peterborough (A1(M)).

Chief executive Tom Dobson says Extra MSA is committed to rolling out its charging network further. “Not satisfied with having already met the government’s 2023 targets for EV chargers, we now want to exceed them, and our Ionity partnership is a fantastic way of enabling us to do that,” he says.