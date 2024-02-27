Chargepoint operator Fastned is looking to expand its network in the UK and Ireland by leasing existing petrol forecourts – and is offering owners up to £250,000 to cover decommissioning costs.

The Amsterdam-listed company told delegates at today’s Forecourt Trader Summit that its “A Clean Start” initiative will also provide operators with long-term rental income and a cut of the annual turnover from the EV charging hub.

Its UK country manager Tom Hurst said that the plan will help to “scale-up” the ultra-rapid charging network across the British Isles, and “get more EV drivers on the road”.

Traditional forecourt operators who want to use their land for another commercial purpose usually must decommission underground fuel tanks and remove any contaminated soil. This often acts as a disincentive to owners looking to switch their sites to a charging hub, said Hurst.

The offer of up to £250,000 is solely for preparing the site and is on top of any commercial contract covering the site lease, which could be up to 30 years, and gives a share of revenue.

With sales of electric vehicles rising quickly, Hurst said the offer would allow independent operators to “take action now and get ahead of their competitors”.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” he said. “We’re serious about ramping up the roll-out of the UK and Ireland’s charging network, and we’re excited to work with petrol station owners that want to be at the forefront of the EV transition.”

Fastned has been operating charging hubs for 12 years and claims to be the market leader in the Netherlands. It has 21 hubs in the UK – with 112 individual charging points – and 300 sites across seven European countries. It plans to increase this number to 1,000 sites in Europe by 2030.

But Hurst stressed that it has ”stringent criteria” for this offer and strong network development requirements for its locations. Agreements will also need to be signed by the end of the year.

Fastned, which would consider coming to an agreement with operators who want to remain working on their site, is the latest company to try to convince operators to exit the business. Earlier this month, Indian-owned energy group Essar announced a proposal to lease petrol forecourts from owners keen to step back from the sector under plans to rapidly increase its network.