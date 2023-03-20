Fastned’s latest ultra-rapid EV charging station was opened in Martlesham, Suffolk (off the A12 at Martlesham Park & Ride) last week by Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Therese Coffey MP.

Catering for commuters on their way to, through and from Ipswich, the site initially comprises six charging bays, each of which is supplied by 100% renewable energy, and is capable of adding up to 300 miles of range to fully-electric cars in 20 minutes. Fastned plans to open a further two charging bays this summer.

The launch is Fastned’s 14th in the UK and 250th across Europe. The new station features a solar canopy that helps EV drivers to identify the site, and also stay dry while charging.

The opening came as Fastned was ranked the joint best charging point operator in the UK, according to users of Zap-Map.

Therese Coffey MP for Suffolk Coastal said: “Helping people move away from petrol and diesel vehicles is a key part of our plan for a cleaner, greener Suffolk and will need business and government to work closely together. Investment in infrastructure will be key, which is why I’m delighted to open Fastned’s newest charging station here in Martlesham - the fastest way to charge in Suffolk. Forward thinking projects such as this will secure the future of sustainable transport and provide cleaner air across the UK.”