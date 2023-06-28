First Bus is to develop a new purpose-built consumer EV charging hub at its Summercourt depot on the main A30 tourist route into Cornwall.

In what is described as a first-of-its-kind move for the bus industry, the new Summercourt hub will see one of the UK’s largest bus operators provide the local community with direct access to rapid electric charging infrastructure for cars and vans.

The new ‘turn up and charge’ hub will offer eight rapid charging facilities available on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The chargers will also be available for local businesses to use following the successful pilot of B2B charging provision by First Bus in Glasgow and Leicester, where companies such as DPD and Police Scotland benefit from the use of the operator’s infrastructure for their EV fleets.

The Summercourt charging hub is part of the company’s decarbonisation strategy and aligns with its mission to operate a fully zero emission fleet by 2035.

Preparation works are now underway on site. It is anticipated that the hub will be fully operational and open to the public later this summer, with eight rapid chargers available, which will fully charge an average-sized family car in under 30 mins.

First Bus chief sustainability officer, Isabel McAllister said: “We’re proud to be leading the way with this industry first for consumer electric charging. We want to help the communities we serve with their own transition to zero emissions transport solutions.

“We believe this is the right thing to do. By futureproofing sites like Summercourt, we are proud to be progressing our net zero journey and investing in a greener future for our local communities.”