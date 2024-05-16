FOR EV has gone live with the first of two major EV charging hub installations in a project that will support Network Rail Scotland in electrifying its operational fleet.

In Irvine and Cowlairs, Glasgow, FOR EV has installed a combination of AC and DC charging technology designed specifically for the operational needs of Network Rail Scotland.

The charging hubs have the capacity to charge 56 fleet vehicles simultaneously and include load-balancing technology to meet the specific requirements of a specialised fleet.

The first EV charging hub at Irvine was delivered in just nine weeks with the support of utilities contractor, Energy Assets.

The project has been tailored to Network Rail Scotland’s current and future vehicle requirements. It forms part of Network Rail’s National Road Fleet Transformation Programme (NRFTP), which will see its fleet cars and vans transition to zero emission vehicles. FOR EV has been contracted by Network Rail Scotland to not only install but also operate and maintain the charging systems.

Network Rail Scotland’s EV fleet will not only enjoy the benefits of the dedicated charging stations at Irvine and Cowlairs but can also access FOR EV’s growing public network of chargepoints across the country, while utilising their pre-purchased electricity and personalised RFID cards at any of FOR EV’s chargepoints.

FOR EV’s Lindsay Wallace, executive director, sales and Innovations Europe, said: “We’ve developed a strong working relationship and created a bespoke and beneficial solution for Network Rail Scotland. It enabled us to deliver a complex project on time and budget to the highest possible standards of compliance.”

Wendi Wheeler, principal environment and social value manager at Network Rail Scotland said: “Providing the infrastructure in our operational depots, to enable our road fleet’s transition to zero emission, is a challenge. We decided to look at things differently in Scotland, drawing in expertise and funding from outside of Network Rail to deliver charging infrastructure quicker and cheaper than it would otherwise have been. FOR EV and Energy Assets have demonstrated excellence throughout and provided expert guidance on the technology as we make the changes necessary to decarbonise our road fleet.”