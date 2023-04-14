Ford has become the first car maker to win regulatory approval for use of its hands-free driving technology on UK motorways.

Drivers of 193,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles have already driven more than 64 million hands-free miles in Canada and the US, but this will be the first system of its kind approved in Europe.

The go ahead from the Department for Transport means drivers of enabled Mustang Mach-E models can use “hands-off, eyes-on” driving technology on 2,300 miles motorways in England, Scotland and Wales, designated as Blue Zones.

The system monitors road markings, speed signs and traffic conditions to control steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, as well as maintaining safe and consistent distances to vehicles ahead, right down to a complete halt in traffic jams.

In addition, infrared camera technology continually checks driver attentiveness for safety.

“It’s not every day that you can say you’ve placed one foot in the future, but Ford BlueCruise becoming the first hands-free driving system of its kind to receive approval for use in a European country is a significant step forward for our industry,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

“Modern highways can be demanding even for the most confident drivers, and intimidating for many. BlueCruise can do some of the ‘heavy lifting’, to make highway driving less of a chore, and give drivers that little extra confidence and convenience.”

Owners of Ford Mustang Mach-E model year 2023 electric vehicles in Great Britain are the first to be able to activate BlueCruise. The first 90 days are included with the vehicle purchase, after which there is a £17.99 monthly subscription.

“Today marks a significant moment for our industry as Ford BlueCruise becomes the first hands-free driving system of its kind to receive approval for use in Great Britain,” said Lisa Brankin, managing director, Ford UK & Ireland. “We have always strived to make technology accessible for our customers, and BlueCruise is this next step on this journey, making motorway driving a more comfortable experience.”

“It is great news that Ford has chosen us for the European launch of its BlueCruise technology, and I am delighted that this country is once more at the forefront of innovation,” said transport minister Jesse Norman.

“The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error.”

Ford expects BlueCruise to be activated in further European countries as and when regulatory conditions permit, and will roll out the system to further Ford vehicles in the coming years.

BlueCruise operates up to a maximum speed of 80mph and before transitioning to hands-free driving, it confirms that lane markings are visible, that the driver has their eyes on the road and that other conditions are appropriate.

It uses a combination of radars and cameras to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles on the road. A forward-facing camera detects lane markings and speed signs and, it uses an infrared driver-facing camera located below the instrument cluster to check the driver’s eye gaze and head pose – even when they are wearing sunglasses – and ensure their attention remains focused on the road.

If the system detects driver inattention, warning messages are first displayed in the instrument cluster, followed by audible alerts, brake activations, and finally slowing of the vehicle while maintaining steering control. Similar actions are performed if the driver fails to place their hands back on the steering wheel when prompted when leaving a Blue Zone.