Fuzail Patel, who has four forecourts (in Rotherham, Wakefield, Urmston and Irlam), has launched a new franchise operation for his successful YOH Burger concept.

Fuzail said he was bored with the typical local food offerings of fried chicken and sandwich shops so decided to take matters into his own hands and launch his own concept; offering products that he would like to eat himself.

YOH was launched using locally sourced, premium cuts of beef and chicken, which are flame grilled to seal in the flavour. The concept has an ‘open kitchen’ so consumers can watch their food being flame grilled and see the burgers being assembled with fresh salad.

Other differentiators include ‘secret’ recipe sauces (Peri Peri and Lemon Herb) as well as Build Your Own desserts which include waffles and premium cheesecakes.

YOH has been such a success on his forecourt site (Fitzwilliam Services, Rotherham) that Fuzail has launched a franchise concept. Franchise director Paolo Peretti said: “The concept is all about quality; the fact that we use quality ingredients and everything is made fresh to order. Our price points are a little more expensive than other burger places but our customers appreciate the quality.”

Peretti said they are after partners who have an enthusiasm for great food and customer engagement. “We are a customer-centric brand so we need franchise partners who are as passionate as we are about great customer service and high standards.”