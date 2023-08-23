This year we’ve had a record number of entries for the Forecourt Trader of the year and the judges had a really tough job sifting through them to come up with the finalists, but the wait is over.

After a mammoth judging session that has involved taking to the roads across the north, south, east and west of England, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland we can now announce the shortlist.

Congratulations to all the finalists – such is the calibre of the entries that being shortlisted for these awards really is a great achievement.

SEE THE FINALISTS HERE

Forecourt Trader of the Year is the most prestigious and respected competition in the UK’s road fuel retailing calendar. Its aim is to reward the ‘best of the best’, those who put best practice into effect day in, day out, who are not afraid of change and develop their businesses accordingly. These awards reward hard work, determination and innovation – and the drive for the pursuit of excellence.

The glittering awards ceremony is always a brilliant night out for everyone involved in the fuel retailing sector as friends, colleagues and like-minded retailers get together to network and have a good time.

The Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards will take place at the Park Plaza, Westminster, on Thursday, October 12.

Don’t miss out – buy your tickets here.