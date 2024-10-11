Motor Fuel Group (MFG) secured five awards, including Forecourt Trader of the Year, at the industry’s premier awards last night.

The UK’s largest independent took the top prize at the Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 for its St Clears site in Carmarthenshire, which the judges said set the bar for the forecourt of tomorrow.

The awards, supported by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor, and presented by TV presenter Ben Shephard, took place in front of 720 guests at London’s Westminster Park Plaza hotel.

MFG, which operates over 1,200 forecourts, also won best in region awards for sites in Eastbourne, Faversham, and Musselburgh, as well as the St Clears location.

Others victorious on the night included Tom Highland, managing director of Highland Group, who was given the Special Recognition Award as one to watch among an emerging generation of forecourt entrepreneurs.

Penny on the Move’s new Crosby Moor Service Station, near Carlisle, and Essar’s latest flagship Lea Gate site in Preston were also among the notable winners.

The judges were impressed with MFG St Clears’ array of services, which includes electric vehicle charging, jet washing, a sit-down Pret a Manger, and a convenience offer that strongly supports local suppliers. They said that, despite a competitive local market, the forecourt had won a place in the community’s heart, just one year after opening.

The site includes six ultra-rapid charging bays as well as AdBlue on pump, InPost lockers and a free ATM. The Pret concession, within the Budgens store, has rapidly become a hit in the local area.

According to Forecourt Trader editor Juliet Morrison, it was hard to find fault with the entry. “MFG St Clears is setting the pace in the forecourt sector as the industry embraces new opportunities. It is a site worthy of a visit by other operators looking to future-proof their business in the coming years,” she says.

MFG’s success in adapting to local markets its successful template of extensive EV charging, valeting, and a strong convenience and food to go proposition was recognised with awards for its Monktonhall site, near Edinburgh – a £5 million knockdown rebuild on a prime site off the A1, popular with truck drivers – as well as its Thanet Way forecourt in Kent. The latter site increased its range of Eastern European foodstuffs to reflect a changing local demographic. Its forecourt in Langney, Eastbourne had strengthened its community presence with a strong social media outreach.

Judges applauded MFG for embracing the transition to EV and all the ancillary services that come with it including picnic tables, laundry machines and parcel lockers, while developing the 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts it acquired this year, with a convenience-led food offer.

Special Recognition winner Tom Highland took over the running of his Cambridgeshire-based business from his father. The group also won the Midlands over 4mlpa category.

His Childerley Gate store near Cambridge, one of four in the business, was described as “Tebay Services meets Marks & Spencer”. It stood out as a destination site with its in-store butcher’s counter, bank of chillers, and strong emphasis on food and drink from local suppliers. Tom, aged 32, has big plans for the forecourt, which boasts a jet wash station, and has a target of running 10 forecourts by the time he is 40.

Other favourites from the judges included Penny On The Move’s Crosby Moor Service Station. Described as a “gem” by the judges, they felt it delivered a masterclass on how to add personal touches to connect with customers. Its ‘loos with a view’ are adorned with local landscapes, and at the cashdesk a glass dome cake stand displays pastries from local bakeries.

The judges felt that Essar’s Lea Gate site in Preston was also worthy of a special mention. The site had HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) on pump, a self-serve launderette, EV charging bays and inside, a worktop seating area overlooking the forecourt and with plug in points to charge phones, while enjoying a coffee or a hot snack.

Forecourt Trader of the Year 2024 – MFG St Clears, Carmarthenshire

This site won our Wales and West Country category for high fuel volume sites, but our judges deemed it to be this year’s overall champion. Despite its village location, this newly opened flagship MFG outlet is everything a modern forecourt should be, the judges decided, from its EV charging and valeting to its outstanding retail offer and attractive landscaping. Just off the A40 that links the M4 and southwest Wales, it benefits from passing traffic but has also done an outstanding job of becoming a community hub. It is a fitting showcase for MFG’s growing presence in the forecourt market and a statement of the UK’s biggest independent operator’s ambitions to set standards that others will follow.

Special Recognition Award – Tom Highland

This is a very special award as the winner is chosen by Forecourt Trader’s own readers. Tom, who is aged 32, joined the family business 12 years ago and has immediately made his mark with the opening of Childerley Gate Service Station in Dry Drayton, near Cambridge, a standout site that is getting noticed in the forecourt world. His entrepreneurial flair has led to the location becoming a destination site – he plans to add an Indian takeaway, fish and chip shop, beauty salon and barbers, as well as EV charging. After learning a trade and serving a long apprenticeship under his father – who started the business – Tom as now taken over and wants to increase the group’s sites from four to 10 by the time he is 40, using Childerley Gate as his template.

London and the South East up to 4mlpa – MFG Langney, Langney Rise, Eastbourne

This Esso forecourt prides itself on its exceptional service and strong community connections, backed by the fact that it has 5,300 Facebook followers. Recent popular innovations at the extended store include partnerships with big home food delivery companies, and the addition of a Miss Millie’s food to go concession. On the forecourt there are two new high-pressure washers and four EV charging bays, offering the speediest charging in Eastbourne, says the company.

London and the South East above 4mlpa – MFG Thanet Way, Faversham, Kent

This site on the busy A299 in Kent was completely refurbished last year to include six EV bays and three jet washers. A new management team also introduced a different product mix in-store to better reflect the customer demographic, including increasing the range of East European products, and attracting locals from villages adjoining the site, as well as passing motorists. In terms of future proofing there is space to increase the number of EV chargers as demand increases.

Midlands up to 4mlpa – Welcome Break Newark Services

An award winner last year, this business, which opened about 18 months ago, has done it again. It has done this by expertly combining the role of refuge for the passing driver with being a vibrant community hub. It has a strong offer for HGV drivers with 42 dedicated bays. There are eight EV charging points and, unusually for a non-motorway services, an adult gaming centre. Community focused activities include monthly coffee mornings and car boot sales to support the Welcome Break charitable fund.

Midlands over 4mlpa – Childerley Gate Service Station, Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire

Business innovation is at the core of Childerley Gate’s entry. The site underwent a £2.5 million rebuild last year and features range from a state of the art jet wash station to offices to rent above the retail outlet. The first to take the Highland Group fascia, the 4,000sq ft store combines the relaxed feel of a farm shop with that of a sophisticated upmarket food retailer – think Tebay Services meets Marks & Spencer. Features include an in-store butcher and florist.

Northern England up to 4mlpa – Crosby Moor Service Station, Carlisle

Recently opened Crosby Moor Service Station is a gem. Despite being on a small footprint this Penny On The Move site packs a punch, with a busy forecourt boasting a jet wash, and Ad Blue on pump. The 3,000sq ft, glass-fronted store is well stocked and has a welcoming vibe. Our judge was served by a cheerful, helpful cashier who clearly loved her job. Endearing touches include loos decorated with local Cumbrian scenes and pastries in a glass-domed cake stand at the cashdesk.

Northern England above 4mlpa – Essar Lea Gate Service Station, Preston

This sleek new site in Preston, on a former derelict property, is Essar’s flagship and is characterised by attention to detail, exemplary customer service, and what the company calls a commitment to being a destination location and not just a pit stop. Customers are greeted as they arrive and leave. A rigorous upkeep regime ensures litter is picked up, pumps always have paper towels and gloves available, and toilets are immaculate. The forecourt includes HVO, a launderette, and EV charging bays, with plans to upgrade these and introduce more. Inside, features include a worktop area where customers can sit with a coffee or hot lunch catching up on emails, or charging their phones.

Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa – Centra Foxes Glen, Belfast

The owners of Centra Foxes Glen put new technology first and foremost when they invested half a million pounds to open in March 2023. Friendly and helpful staff communicate via headsets, electricity-saving features including sensor-controlled LED lighting, and energy efficient freezers are crucial to Musgrave’s mission to be a net-zero carbon contributor by 2040. Our visiting judge was impressed with the overall look of the 3,000sq ft store with its impressive food to go section and high-end décor.

Northern Ireland over 4mlpa – Maxol Service Station Edenderry, County Antrim

Despite being on a main road into Belfast city centre, this service station has plenty of room to welcome customers, with no fewer than 27 parking bays. Its impressive forecourt offering includes two charging bays and pay at pump technology. Inside, the Spar shop is difficult to fault, with a strong food to go offering based around the Delish brand and friendly staff. A £2.3 million refurbishment in December 2022 included a host of environmental innovations, including low every fridges, on-demand fans and a heat recovery system.

Scotland up to 4mlpa – Ascona Springfield Road, Aberdeen

This site in a smart Aberdeen suburb is exactly what a local convenience outlet should be, offering everything from ready meals to children’s toys and greetings cards, a strong fresh produce range, a UPS parcel service, and an array of food to go. Reopened by Ascona in 2022 after a period of being vacant, the business is clearly popular with locals. Although the forecourt itself is small, the pumps were busy when our judge visited, and, for those not filling up, there is additional parking next door.

Scotland over 4mlpa – MFG Monktonhall, Musselburgh, East Lothian

This giant of a site on a forecourt on one of the main routes into Edinburgh opened in December 2023 after a £5 million knockdown rebuild. It is a facility designed to keep motorists and lorry drivers refueled, refreshed, and recharged 24/7, with eight EV charging bays, 10 HGV pumps, power foam jet washers, and picnic tables. Inside, the large Londis outlet includes Scotland’s first Miss Millie’s fried chicken concession, and it appears to be run with military precision, with constantly restocked shelves and busy, attentive staff.

West Country and Wales up to 4mlpa – Ascona Machynlleth, Powys

After a £3 million reconstruction last year, Ascona Machynlleth has established itself as a community champion that also caters for the many tourists who visit this stunning part of west Wales every summer. The Texaco site includes an eye-catching Nisa Local store with a Starbucks concession and seating area with phone charging. There is also a UPS parcel service. Community and environmental initiatives include providing unsold food to food banks or discounting it via the Too Good to Go app, as well as funding the town’s Christmas lights.

West Country and Wales over 4mlpa – MFG St Clears, Carmarthenshire

Despite a competitive local market, this outlet has won a place in the heart of the community, just one year after opening. The forecourt includes six ultra-rapid charging bays as well as AdBlue on pump, jet washers, InPost lockers and a free ATM. Pride of place within the Budgens store is a Pret a Manger concession that has rapidly become a hit in the local area. The business goes out of its way to support local suppliers and with an impressive in-store range and plenty of seating, it certainly meets its owner’s claim to be a great place to stop and shop.

Best Alternative Fuels Outlet – Gridserve, London Gatwick Electric Forecourt – Horley, Gatwick

Judges were impressed with this truly innovative all-electric forecourt, one of four operated by Gridserve. It combines 30 electric charging bays with a state of the art facility that includes an all-automated Little Fresh convenience store, a Costa café, and lounge. Enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff are on hand to discuss everything electric, from vehicle financing to planning a long journey. The experience is designed to make the transition to electric vehicles as comfortable and hassle-free as possible.

Best Car Care and Lubricants Outlet – Park Rushden, Rushden, Northamptonshire

Car care is always a difficult segment to get right, but Park Rushden has made it a major part of its offering, with three bays of car maintenance equipment, lubricants, and HGV products – representing 8% of the store’s turnover. The business switches the range to reflect the seasons, and has identified light van drivers as a prime opportunity, thanks to the increasing numbers of couriers using its on-site parcel lockers.

Best Community Engagement – Eurospar Linn Road, Larne, County Antrim

Community engagement is not just a tick box exercise for Eurospar Linn Road – it is part of its very identity and business culture. In 12 months, it has raised over £52,000 for local charities thanks to staff taking part in dress up days, fund-raising parties, and a sponsored mountain climb. In total, its team has volunteered 106 hours of their time, including making 526 calls to elderly customers living on their own. They even take part in three-monthly local litter collections in the town of Larne.

Best Customer Service – Spar Parkfoot, West Malling, Kent

The judges felt that no-one could do customer service better than Spark Parkfoot, from knowing customers’ names and favourite foods to carrying groceries to cars and even front doors. Our visiting judge was wowed by the team who explained a new range of ready meals, freshly made in-house, and staff members had clearly been trained to be knowledgeable about products the store had to offer, and help customers make informed spending decisions. Our judge left with a smile and a cottage pie.

Best Drinks and Coffee Outlet – Woodman Service Station in Leeds

This is a site, the judges said, that really put soft drinks at the centre of its retail offer, with the segment delivering as much as 40% of its retail sales. An array of brands – from the mainstream to the emerging and vintage – make it a destination outlet for anyone wanting to try the latest sparkling Chupa Chups flavour, or any one of six Fanta varieties. The soft drinks aisles are in a high traffic area of the store, and attractive lighting and merchandising, as well as cross promotions, discounts and seasonal offers help boost sales. The offer includes iSqueeze fresh orange and Smokin’ Bean coffee.

Best Food To Go Outlet – Spar Route Service Station, Ballymoney, County Antrim

Like many Spar sites in Northern Ireland, this Ballymoney Maxol service station has an impressive food to go offer which really stands out even against its contemporaries. The offer includes no fewer than five food counters, and superb customer service. When we visited, a member of staff offered to make a sandwich that was not on the menu. There is a grab and go chicken offer, a southern fried chicken outlet, a bakery, and a cold sandwich bar. More than a fifth of the business’s non-fuel sales come from food to go. Everything is well merchandised and promoted with particular attention to avoiding waste.

Best Forecourt Innovation – Budgens Whitfield Service Station, Dover, Kent

Off the A2 near Dover, this BP and Budgens service station is often the first or last stop for cross-Channel travellers. The site reopened in 2023 after a £1.5 million spend with a focus on food to go, tapping into the potential of ferry traffic, and thousands of locals living nearby. The offer includes a serve-over counter with freshly made sandwiches, Asian specialities, and rotis, as well as patisseries made by chefs at a local hotel. Bake & Bite and Rollover hot dog machines provide for the grab and go market, while a Fireaway Pizza concession offers custom-made pizzas from 11am to two in the morning.

Best Forecourt Loo – Essar Lea Gate Service Station, Preston

Toilets fit for royalty was how Essar Lea Gate described its washrooms, and the judges did not disagree. The facilities – men’s, women’s and a separate room with wheelchair access and baby changing equipment – albeit plainly decorated, were modern, and scrupulously clean, thanks to a rigorous maintenance programme. Large photos of local tourist attractions add to the experience. And, according to our visiting judge, a pleasant lavender fragrance meant they smelt as good as they looked.

Best Forecourt Team – Eurospar Hardford Link, Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland

This is a business which prides itself on teamwork, with colleagues backing each other up, extensive coaching, training, and mentoring, flexible teams, and a policy of promoting team leaders and managers from within. The 50-strong staff include a cleaner and an outside forecourt specialist. Regular team-building nights and a strong charity ethos contribute to the collaborative culture, while the team’s commitment to customer service was seen both in our visiting judge’s experience, and a host of positive customer citations delivered on the store’s app.

Best Site Manager – Daniel Duncan from Spar Route Service Station, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Daniel was parachuted in from another part of the business to improve a store that had opened nine months earlier. Team spirit was low. Since then, he has dramatically boosted sales and footfall, not to mention positive customer feedback. He did it by setting his staff clear KPIs to ensure everyone knew what was expected of them, improving communication, including with daily huddles, and encouraging employees to contribute their own ideas, something he says has improved product displays and boosted morale.

Best Sustainability Strategy – Maxol Braid River, Ballymena, County Antrim

This newly expanded site in Ballymena has only the second ultra-rapid EV charging site on the island of Ireland. The four-charger bay is well-lit and covered and includes CCTV and payments at terminal. Other green initiatives include glass door refrigeration, solar panels, heat pump technology, solar efficient glazing, and a water reuse system. With its environmental credentials heavily promoted via a media advertising campaign, the investment in sustainability is part of what the Maxol group calls its guiding principle to make a positive change for customers, the environment, and the industry.

Best Valeting – Brize Norton Service Station, Carterton, Oxfordshire

This busy BP and Budgens forecourt truly is a showcase on how to do valeting, the judges concluded. The business spent £1 million on acquiring additional land and equipment to introduce its offer of two Washtec rollover machines and a six-bay covered jet wash. It promotes the service with special offers for those enrolled in its loyalty programme or who book using its app. Staff are on hand throughout the week to help customers with the equipment. The owners, the Fraser family, say valeting is essential to the future of the business and a key focus for investment and growth.

Best Motorway Services Outlet – Shell Cobham

This forecourt on the UK’s largest service station manages to provide customers with an exceptional service despite the high throughput of vehicles. With the forecourt handling the both the orbital motorway’s clockwise and anticlockwise traffic, there is a motorist friendly layout that optimizes traffic flow. The site has overseen a substantial increase in numbers of small business customers adopting the Shell fuel card, helping to boost fuel sales a loyalty. A wide in-store offer, multiple, clean lavatories, and a commitment to sustainability, including recycling bins, add to the forecourt’s appeal.

Best Oil Company Initiative highly commended – Shell

Shell’s We Mean Business forecourt programme is a way of engaging and empowering the fuel company’s retailers to recruit small and medium-sized local companies to its Shell Card loyalty programme. Before launching, Shell carried out extensive training of forecourt staff and provided marketing collateral and, to date, more than three-quarters of its 1,200 sites have taken part in the initiative. A monthly recognition scheme allows the best performing retailers to reward their highest achieving staff with incentive vouchers. The idea is to make customer facing employees the true ambassadors of the scheme.

Best Oil Company Initiative winner – BP

BP’s Wild Bean Café Micro Market is an extension of the company’s successful proprietary food-to-go brand that allows retailers who do not have room for a full serve-over solution to opt for a modular concept that delivers Wild Bean Café food and drink products in an easy to use format. Retailers can choose what works best for them and build on their offer as they go along. With no need for additional staff, BP describes its initiative as scaleable and customizable and designed to maximise convenience and profitability for retailers, while enhancing the customer experience.

We would like to thank our sponsors for making our awards night possible: Booker, Allwyn, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Convenience Distribution Group, Essar, FlowChem, The Forecourt Show, Gadjet, The Jordon Group, JTI, Lumina Intelligence, ME Group, Rollover, Spar, Greenergy, Fifo, Monster Energy, Campari Group, OCB and Vars Technology.