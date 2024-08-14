Bethany Vann has been appointed senior reporter on Forecourt Trader after just over a year reporting at B2B title Pro Landscaper.

Before that Bethany worked at TBD Media Group, supplying copy for a number of titles including CBS News and Reuters.

Bethany, who graduated with a first class honours with a BA in Media Production at Bournemouth University in 2018, says that she is eager to be joining at such an exciting time for the industry.

“As the EV network moves from strength to strength, and forecourts up and down the UK continue to evolve in line with the changing demands of consumers, innovation is in an abundance.

“With much on the horizon I am keen to dive into the industry, bringing our readers captivating and insightful daily news, contributing to the growth of online active discourse.”