A former petrol forecourt on a 0.25 acre plot in Rhyl in North East Wales, is advertised as going under the hammer later this month by SDL Property Auctions.

The site, on the edge of the town centre at 154 Vale Road, is currently being used as a used car sales lot and car wash, and has a guide price of £150,000, says the online listing.

Given its size and location on one of the main arterial routes into the town centre, with a good mix of commercial and residential properties on its doorstep, it would suit a variety of different uses, says SDL Property Auctions, subject to the relevant planning consents.

It says that it has not inspected the property and that prospective buyers should make a viewing enquiry and any other necessary independent enquiries before placing a bid which will be binding.

The online auction will commence at 9am on Wednesday March 27, with registration for bidding to close at 5pm the day before.