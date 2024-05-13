

Allstar customers will be able to use the fuel card at charging stations run by ChargePlace Scotland, the Edinburgh government-owned network, under a new agreement.

Allstar is the first business expense payment company to team up with the operator, which provides 2,800 chargers at more than 1,400 locations north of the border.

ChargePlace Scotland, which was set up by Holyrood in 2010 to “incentivise EV uptake”, says Scotland has the highest per capita charging provision in the UK, outside London, with 93 devices per 100,000 people, and that “it is imperative that businesses are supported to use them”.

Ashley Tate, managing director of Allstar Chargepass, says the move means that its business customers with electric fleets will be able to pay with its card at 75% of the country’s charging stations “enabling drivers to travel from one end of Scotland to the other seamlessly with a single payment solution”.

In March, Allstar launched a similar initiative with Tesla Supercharger. Allstar claims to have more than 1.2 million cards in circulation across 50,000 UK businesses.