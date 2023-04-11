Gridserve and Moto have opened two new Electric Super Hubs at Moto Washington North and South on the A1(M).

Each of the Electric Super Hubs has six 350kW-capable high-power chargers, joining the Gridserve Electric Highway network of more than 160 locations.

To make it as easy as possible for customers to charge their EV, all Gridserve Electric Hubs feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accept contactless payment and provide real-time status updates to a range of popular EV charging maps.

The chargers are powered by energy from the company’s hybrid solar and battery farms.

Since 2021, the partnership has delivered more than 320 EV charging points with 142 of those being high-power EV charging points across 18 locations.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “We are thrilled to open our next Electric Super Hubs at both Washington North and Southbound. As the demand for electric vehicles and charging increases, it is vital we continue this pace to roll out the installation of high-power chargers to support EV drivers and those making the switch to electric. We look forward to continuing our expansion and installing hundreds more High Power chargers across the network.”

Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan said: “As the largest UK motorway services operator, we are continuing our mission to transform the UK’s rest stop experience and reducing range anxiety. Revolutionising the EV charging experience for motorists on motorways is at the heart of our plans. We’re delighted to be able to continue our roll out of the high-power charging hubs and we will be opening many more hubs at our motorway service areas across the country throughout the remainder of this year.”