What is hailed as the next evolution in automated retailing is making its debut in the forecourt sector this month. Amazon is partnering with retail chain Simply Fresh and electric charging operator Gridserve to introduce its Just Walk Out technology at a site at Gatwick Airport.

The charging station, on the ring road south approach to the South Terminal, will be the first forecourt in the UK to deploy the “grab and go” system, which recognises when an item is removed from or returned to the shelf and automatically debits the customer’s card. Shoppers simply tap in when they enter the store. While cashier-free checkouts have been a common sight in supermarkets for more than a decade, the Amazon product does not rely on barcodes being scanned and goods weighed.

Simply Fresh, which runs the 1,000 sq ft store under its Little Fresh fascia, says it provides a “perfect solution for EV drivers who want to recharge and get back on the road quickly”. Its chief operating officer Kash Khera says the site, due to open later this month, represents “a huge step change for the sector”.

“Speed of service is key to all consumers, and consumers on the go more so. The tech will also shorten the time instore, freeing up pumps quicker and leading to a larger basket spend,” says Khera. “It’s cutting edge, I believe the technology will replace traditional manned till and self-service checkouts in the near future.”

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is made possible by deep-learning techniques, including generative AI. The technology giant says it has built synthetic datasets to mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios, including variations in store format, lighting conditions, and even crowds of shoppers, to ensure accuracy in any environment.

As well as being the first UK forecourt to take the Just Walk Out technology, the site marks other industry firsts too. It is the only dedicated electric forecourt at an international airport in Europe, and it is the first time that the Little Fresh fascia – designed for high footfall, food for now missions, with an emphasis on snacking and food to go – has been adopted for a forecourt.

Khera says other forecourt operators have already expressed interest in the technology, which he says could help them reduce their costs by employing fewer staff or redeploy checkout personnel to other parts of the shop. “We are currently in discussion with several forecourt operators that are considering the Simply Fresh and Little Fresh proposition, with and without the Amazon technology. Our brands are ideally suited to forecourts due to the premium and upmarket feel of the brands.”

He adds: “Simply Fresh are always looking for new ways to improve shopping experiences for consumers.”

The shop also has electronic shelf labels from Hanshow and it is the third Little Fresh retail site, with two stores already in central London, alongside three contract catering outlets. The format was introduced in 2015, and Khera says he has plans to open 10 more in various locations across the UK.

The forecourt, owned and operated by Gridserve, will have an area to work and rest, and there will be 30 fast charging bays available 24 hours. Gridserve expects it to be used by the local community, as well as the airport’s passengers and staff.

Gridserve’s electric forecourt director Paul Brant, says: “Our electric forecourts are designed to meet the needs of the communities they serve and deliver an experience that is fundamentally better than filling a car with petrol or diesel. This latest collaboration with Simply Fresh and Amazon that incorporates Just Walk Out technology, is yet another demonstration of how Gridserve continues to lead the charge in developing world-class customer experiences.”