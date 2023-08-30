Gridserve has announced that this year it has reached the milestone of having 50 new Electric Super Hub locations either already open, awaiting energisation, or in construction as part of phase one of its 2023 delivery plans, with dozens of additional sites now also being prepared for construction.

This will add more than 400 of the fastest chargepoints to the Gridserve Electric Highway, more than doubling the number of these type of chargepoints currently available.

These High Power chargepoints are capable of delivering 100 miles of range in only five minutes, although the fastest charging cars currently available take about 10 minutes. Phase two of the transformation is scheduled to provide hundreds more high power chargepoints later this year.

The new Electric Super Hub sites are spread across England, Scotland and Wales, providing high power charging on the UK’s busiest routes, as well as Electric Retail Hubs at shopping destinations.

Gridserve said it has had to use innovative technology to minimise issues caused by grid connection lead times. Moto Ferrybridge, for example, features a temporary microgrid that uses batteries and vegetable oil, while Cornwall Services uses a combination of a 100kW grid connection, lithium-ion batteries, solar energy and the latest software developed by Gridserve Technologies to provide high power charging.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “By announcing Gridserve reaching the milestone of our phase one 2023 roll out, we are able to deliver EV drivers further confidence to make the switch knowing they can travel with ease, and net zero carbon emissions, across the length and breadth of the country.

“It’s clear that the climate crisis is upon us, and it’s critical we continue to increase our pace – we are now also immediately commencing our phase 2 roll out, with the target to also deliver hundreds more high power chargepoints this year.”

Gridserve will also open another of its Electric Forecourts this year at London Gatwick, planning permission has also been granted at several other sites including Nevendon, Gateshead, Plymouth, Stevenage and Markham Vale, with more than 30 additional sites under development.