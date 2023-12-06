Henderson Group and BP pulse have signed an agreement to install up to 200 EV chargepoints at around 100 Henderson Retail sites across Northern Ireland within the next two years, including at 30 BP-branded Henderson Retail locations.

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer at Henderson Group, said: “The demand for ultra-fast charging points in Northern Ireland is high. Current figures from the Department for Transport show there are currently around 18,762 ultra-low emission vehicles registered in the region, an increase of 55% in the past two years alone. This steep trajectory of the volume of EVs on the road is only going to continue, yet Northern Ireland has just 60 ultra-fast charge points in operation.”

With this roll-out BP pulse hopes to create one of the region’s largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid EV charging, aiming to add up to 15,000 kW of charging capacity.

BP pulse chargepoints are already live and charging EVs at 17 BP Spar sites across Northern Ireland as well as at another four Henderson Retail Spar sites. The full roll-out is planned to be finished by the end of 2025.

Whitten continued: “Henderson Retail operates over 100 busy stores, 81 of which have fuel forecourts in Northern Ireland, used frequently by those on the go throughout the day.

“We are making considered, positive steps in line with consumer behaviour and working with BP pulse to install ultra-fast chargers at our sites which will give EV drivers the opportunity to charge at a location that is convenient to their journey.”

BP pulse is installing charging units which have an innovative integrated battery storage system. They are installed with a connection to a standard voltage power grid. This overcomes a significant barrier to the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure and removes the need for construction of a dedicated high-voltage substation, considerably reducing installation cost and time. Each charger has two charge points – one ultra-fast (150kW) and one rapid (100kW) – delivering a combined power of up to 250kW.

Akira Kirton CEO, BP pulse UK, added; “Fast, reliable charging in convenient locations is essential to give drivers the confidence to switch to EVs. Working with Henderson Group, a retail network that dominates the market in Northern Ireland, we have the opportunity and aspiration to create one of the largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid charging points – meeting the rise in demand for now and in the future.”

BP plans to invest up to £18bn in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1bn for EV charging infrastructure.