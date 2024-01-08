IA Electric Vehicles, which describes itself as the UK’s first multi-brand EV company, is planning to bring two new Chinese EV brands to the UK – Seres and Skywell.

Seres unveiled its Seres 3 electric SUV at the London EV Show in December. Described as a “perfect blend of style, performance and practicality”, the Seres 3 is competitively priced from less than £30,000 and will go on sale in April 2024.

Set to be launched in the UK in Q2 2024 is the Skywell ET5, a premium mid-size SUV with a 304-mile range.

Gary White, general manager at IA Electric Vehicles, commented: “This is a very exciting time for IA Electric Vehicles as we welcome Seres and Skywell into the family, alongside DFSK. Both brands are highly respected around the world and their technology, comfort and refinement are a perfect match for the UK marketplace.”

IA Electric Vehicles is currently looking for dealers interested in franchise opportunities.