Ikea has announced a £4.5m investment in a nationwide electric charging infrastructure, which will provide charging points for electric delivery vehicles across the country to enable more emissions-free deliveries.

The retailer aims to reach 100% zero-emissions deliveries to customers by 2025. By summer 2023, Ikea plans to achieve 60% zero-emission deliveries in the UK and Ireland, demonstrating the significant steps being taken to accelerate moving towards the 2025 goal.

Ikea will install 196 chargers, of which 53 will be rapid, providing full charge on vehicles in under an hour. The chargers will be located at stores across the country, as well as the new Dartford customer distribution centre due to open in spring 2023, with the first ones fitted and operational in Ikea Cardiff.

This move is fundamental in allowing IKEA to continue expanding the electric vehicle fleets being used to deliver to customers’ homes, with the ambition to reach over 500 by 2025, with the charging points used by both Ikea and partner electric vehicles.

This infrastructure is being implemented in addition to the existing customer charging points in Ikea stores and will source energy entirely through renewable sources.

Jakob Bertilsson, country customer fulfilment manager at Ikea UK & Ireland, said: “Investing in this infrastructure of nationwide charging points is a fundamental step in our ambition to reach 100% zero-emissions customer deliveries from all Ikea stores and distribution centres by 2025, as well as supporting our ambition to become a climate positive business by 2030.”

The investment from Ikea has been welcomed by the government. Transport decarbonisation minister Jesse Norman said: “It is great to see Ikea investing heavily in EV chargepoints and decarbonising its vehicle fleet. This investment is the latest example of businesses and government working together to decarbonise all aspects of road transport, improve air quality and create healthier, buzzing communities.”

To build the nationwide infrastructure, Ikea is partnering with Mer, a European charging company owned by Statkraft, which is Europe’s largest renewable energy producer. Mer will be responsible for the end-to-end implementation and ongoing management and maintenance.

Natasha Fry, head of sales at Mer UK, said: “Ikea is an iconic brand with a recognised commitment to sustainability. When they needed future-proof charge points for their zero-emission, last-mile fleet, they wanted to work with a partner who shares these ambitions. We look forward to supporting the Ikea team and, importantly, its customers in making sure last-mile deliveries are efficient and emission free.”