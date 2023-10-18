A city near Tokyo is testing technology that allows EVs to recharge wirelessly while being driven on public roads.

According to Nikkei Asia, charging coils have been embedded in the road surface in front of traffic lights – so when EVs slow down they recharge. Rolling over the coils for just 10 seconds provides a charge that delivers a 1km range.

The in-motion power supply system was developed by Professor Hiroshi Fujimoto and Associate Professor Osamu Shimizu of the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences at the University of Tokyo.

The technology is said to be similar to wireless smartphone charging. The chargers embedded in the road apply electrical current only after detecting a vehicle.

The trial is being carried out by a joint research group comprising the University of Tokyo, Chiba University, and nine companies including Bridgestone, Mitsui Fudosan, ROHM and NSK. It is taking place at Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

Nikkei Asia reports that the test is expected to run until March 2025 with Kashiwa aiming to have automated shuttle buses with in-road charging by around 2030.