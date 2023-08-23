Allwyn, incoming operator of The National Lottery, has launched its new online retailer portal and urged independent National Lottery retailers to log on via TNLpartners.co.uk at their earliest convenience.

To ensure retailers don’t experience an interruption to their National Lottery service, they will need to log on and electronically transfer their existing Retailer Agreement from Camelot to Allwyn by 18 December 2023.

All independent retailers will receive communications outlining what they need to do to complete this, including:

registering their store and creating an account to start the process;

confirming their personal details (they’ll need the last three digits of the bank account used to pay their current National Lottery invoices, as well as proof of identity);

reading and signing their Transfer of Retailer Agreement.

Completing this process will ensure their store is set up to continue selling The National Lottery ahead of the changeover from Camelot to Allwyn on 1 February 2024.

Retailers can access the portal via TNLpartners.co.uk or by scanning a QR code featured on the communications they’ve been sent.

Camelot retail sales executives – working on behalf of Allwyn – will be visiting retailers over the next few months to talk them through the key changes and to answer any questions they might have ahead of signing the agreement through the portal. Or they can call the free Retailer Hotline on 0800 8405060 if they need any help.

Allwyn retail director Katharine Challinor commented: “Retailers will receive communications outlining what they need to do to complete their Transfer of Retailer Agreement. We ask them to log on at their earliest convenience to watch the ‘how to’ video and complete the steps outlined. If retailers need additional support or have any questions, their Camelot retail sales executive will also be visiting them in store to guide them through the process.

“We appreciate summer is a busy time for retailers, so we’re really grateful to them for prioritising this – and for all they continue to do in selling National Lottery tickets in their stores.”

Under the new agreement, commission levels will remain the same for National Lottery draw-based games, scratchcards and prize payments, and payment terms will remain the same for all games. In addition, any bonds and direct debit mandates already in place will automatically transfer from Camelot to Allwyn.

Allwyn will also be removing the monthly lease fees for existing Compact Lottery Terminal (CLT) retailers in the Fourth Licence (saving some retailers up to £600 per year), and introducing additional player protection measures and support. The majority of the changes to the Agreement have come about as a result of changes to the law and changes associated with the Fourth National Lottery Licence.

Following the 18 December Agreement transfer deadline, retailers can expect to receive a ‘Welcome to Allwyn’ pack early in the New Year, which will contain more information on what they can expect from 1 February – including initial details of new and improved National Lottery games from March 2024 onwards. Retailers will also receive information about the training they will need to complete digitally ahead of the changeover.