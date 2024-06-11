Lotus has announced that its first electric hyper-GT, Emeya, has achieved a record-breaking charging time using the public charging network.

The car is capable of charging from 10% to 80% in 14 minutes, using a 400-kW (600A capable) DC fast charger, making it one of the fastest charging EVs available today.

The achievement was validated by global consulting firm P3, which recently published its independent 2023 P3 Charging Index for Asia. Emeya came out number one as the fastest charging EV that was tested against market leading global EVs including Mercedes EQS, BMW i7, Tesla Model Y, Genesis G80, Xpeng G9, Kia EVP, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Nio ET5 and BYD Atto 3.

The report also found that the Emeya can reach a peak charging power of 402kW, resulting in an average charging power of 331kW, between 10% and 80% battery state of charge – this was higher compared to the peak charge of the other EVs tested. In addition, combined with a WLTC energy consumption of 18.7kWh/100km, Emeya can gain up to 310km of range in 10 minutes .

To achieve the fast-charging capabilities in its next generation hyper EVs, Lotus uses a cell-to-back battery structure, which means that 20% more cells can be packaged in the same space, compared to a standard module architecture. Emeya also uses a new cooling system architecture that is designed to improve the thermal performance and efficiency of the battery.

Qingfeng Feng, CEO at Lotus Group said: “With our industry leading charging technology available today, Emeya pushes the boundaries for how an EV performs, providing drivers with the confidence to travel anywhere. We’re bringing an unrivalled driving experience in the ultimate grand tourer package, so drivers want to go electric.”

Lotus is committed to delivering a fully integrated charging ecosystem, to make EV ownership as seamless as possible. To provide consumers with the confidence to access easy, fast and efficient charging, it is collaborating across the industry, as well as developing its own range of solutions including its own app, charging card and ultra-fast DC fast charger of up to 450 kW.

The Emeya was launched in China in March, and will be arriving in the UK in Q3 2024.