The PRA will be staging a Forecourt Roadshow in Northern Ireland at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast International Airport, on Thursday September 14.

Major exhibitors will be in attendance at the roadshow, which runs from 12pm – 6pm, and there will be breakout sessions, and lunch and parking will be free.

The breakout presentations will be:

PRA / CWA – market update;

Doublecool _ retrofitenergy saving acrylic doors to your refrigeration cabinets;

Edge Petrol – fuel pricing in a volatile market;

EDGEPoS – the future of forecourt retail technology.

To register either click here or ring 01788 538302.