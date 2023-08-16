The PRA will be staging a Forecourt Roadshow in Northern Ireland at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast International Airport, on Thursday September 14.
Major exhibitors will be in attendance at the roadshow, which runs from 12pm – 6pm, and there will be breakout sessions, and lunch and parking will be free.
The breakout presentations will be:
- PRA / CWA – market update;
- Doublecool _ retrofitenergy saving acrylic doors to your refrigeration cabinets;
- Edge Petrol – fuel pricing in a volatile market;
- EDGEPoS – the future of forecourt retail technology.
To register either click here or ring 01788 538302.