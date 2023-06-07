A man has been charged with a string of burglaries across Hampshire and Surrey including a raid on a Tesco filling station.

Nathan Alexander Taylor, 31, of Brandon Road, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, has been charged with two counts of burglary from the Tesco filling station in Reading Road South, Church Crookham, on January 3 this year, and the Tesco Metro, in Charlton Road, Andover, on January 9 this year. Taylor is accused of stealing cigarettes from the shops.

He has also been charged with two burglaries and theft from a motor vehicle, all of which relate to incidents in Surrey.

Taylor was arrested and charged following an investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Surrey Police.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday 1 June, and has been remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 28 June.