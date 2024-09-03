Maxol is investing £3.5 million in redeveloping and expanding two service stations in Northern Ireland – Maxol Fortwilliam Service Station in Belfast, and Maxol Hilden in Lisburn – giving them a greater emphasis on environmental features.

The outlay is part of a wider £84 million capital investment programme over the next five years for the family-owned energy supplier’s forecourt network, to meet what it says is a ”growing demand for convenience-led forecourt services”.

The plan is that both sites will reduce their carbon footprint, with solar panels, LED lights, low energy CO2 refrigeration systems and exhaust air-heat pump technology. Hilden Service Station will also have solar-efficient glazing installed.

In total, £1.9 million is being spent on Maxol Fortwilliam to include a store with almost double the retail space from 1,152 sq ft to 2,099 sq ft.

The number of grocery and chilled bays will increase significantly, and the company says that there will be a much larger range of locally produced fruit, vegetables, and dairy produce, as well as a doubling space for frozen food.

Food to go will include Delish Deli, a self-serve chicken bar, and there will be two Barista Bar bean to cup coffee machines.

And the store, which will open in November, will also benefit from electronic shelf edge labels, and automatic stock replenishment.

The forecourt, with canopy, too will be more spacious, providing wider access for customers to the store. And car parking will increase from nine to 21 spaces, including two accessible parking bays, and there will be a new indoor restroom.

Maxol Fortwilliam is closed for the duration of the development and work is expected to be completed in November. Mark Nelson, Maxol’s independent licensee will return to operate the business.

The £1.6 million investment at Maxol Hilden Service Station on the Belfast Road in Lisburn will take place in two phases.

In phase one, the business will close for approximately 10 weeks while the store is re-fitted as a Spar, and with new flooring, open ceiling and lighting.

While the store’s retail footprint will remain the same, it will be given a greater emphasis on fresh and locally produced food. There will also be a more comprehensive grab and go offer including Barista Bar coffee, a self-serve chicken bar and a large range of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps.

Maxol says that the reconfigured forecourt will be more spacious, with two pump islands offering a ”full range of advanced fuels”, and a new canopy will be installed.

In phase two of the work, old stores to the rear of the site will be demolished to make way for the re-located and newly equipped car wash, and car parking spaces will increase from seven to 22, including two accessible parking bays.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of The Maxol Group says that the work at the sites, which are managed by licensees, are part of the company’s commitment to invest across its network to provide ”the best in convenience and food-to-go concepts”.

He adds: ”Once these developments are complete, our customers will be able to shop locally for all their daily needs in a modern and more sustainable environment, with excellence in customer care, led by our experienced licensees at these sites.”