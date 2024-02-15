Maxol has submitted a planning application to Derry City and Strabane City Council for changes at its site in Coolafinny Road, Eglinton, Londonderry.

These would include a new Recharge EV charging hub with six charging spaces and a canopy.

Also on the forecourt, the site’s current bunkering facility would be relocated with a new canopy added to it.

The company also wants to extend the shop to increase the space for the deli as well as the seating area. There would also be extra seating outside.

Maxol has a five-year £84m capital investment programme to create a network of convenience-led forecourt services.

Its latest Recharge EV hub opened at Braid River in December. The chargers are powered using renewable electricity, as part of Maxol’s sustainability strategy.