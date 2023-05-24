MFG has applied for planning permission for a KDRB of its BP-branded site at 72-77 Ferry Road in Edinburgh, which would include solar panels on top of the canopy and a sedum green roof for the new sales building.

The site comprises a petrol filling station and an adjoining site which includes a stone building in use as an office with an annexe to the rear. The petrol filling station has eight refuelling pumps beneath a canopy, a drive-thru car wash, jet wash, air & vac facilities, and a kiosk building with ancillary retail sales. In addition, the site includes Amazon lockers, and below ground fuel tanks.

The proposed redevelopment involves removal of the existing kiosk, canopy, and refuelling pumps, and demolition of the adjacent building rear annexe. A new larger sales building will be built with an ancillary food-to-go servery, and it will have a green roof.

Six replacement petrol pumps will be installed together with new underground fuel tanks, and a new canopy will be erected with 60 solar PV panels on top of this to offset the site’s reliance on grid energy.

Six EV charging bays with canopies will be installed, ranging from 150kW to 300kW, together with two jet wash bays with associated jetwash system and canopy, installation of customer parking, air/water/vac facilities and click-and- collect lockers.

A report to support the application states: “The proposal has significant sustainability benefits through the provision of EV charging points in an area with quantitative lack of such outlets. In the context of the Scottish government’s drive to decarbonise road transport and transition to Net Zero, this is a significant benefit. Solar PV panels will be installed to offset the site’s reliance on grid energy, and allow it to utilise renewable energy generated on-site. The development also introduces a green roof and soft landscaping to a site with limited biodiversity value at present, representing a net gain in this regard.”