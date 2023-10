MFG has gained planning permission to demolish the car wash at Culcheth Service Station in Warrington and replace it with an EV charging zone. However, Warrington Borough Council has said that the EV chargers can only be used between the hours of 6am and 11pm.

Seven EV charging bays will be placed under a cantilevered canopy with each station having an individual LED downlight. According to planning documents, the chargers will be Alpitronics Hyperchargers HYC150.