Forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has completed the first of three phases of its ambitious knock down rebuild in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh.

After an extensive redevelopment programme the Monktonhall site, acquired from MRH in 2018, was reopened on 7 December on the A1/A720 Old Craighall junction. It features a Londis shop and a line-up of concessions including Scotland’s first Miss Millie’s fried chicken, a Greggs, Dunkin’ Donuts, Rollover Hotdogs, and Costa Express.

The BP branded forecourt has four new HGV fuelling bays with AdBlue facilities. There are also three jet wash bays and eight 150kW ultra-rapid EV power charger bays, with the latter expected to go live before Christmas.

In the new year, a truck stop for some 30 HGVs will be opened, complete with a toilet and shower block.

A third stage, due to be completed in May 2024, will see the opening of a Costa Drive Thru.

Local Member of the Scottish Parliament for Midlothian North and Musselburgh Colin Beattie officially opened the site last week, and the operation, run by an MFG contract manager, created a buzz with a win £100 of free fuel prize draw.

It has also been advertising 24-hour opening over the festivities and luring customers with deals on Christmas confectionery and spirits, soft drinks and snacks, promoted on social media.

A Motor Fuel Group spokesman says: “We are delighted with this exciting development in Scotland and it is part of our growing dual fuel strategy of providing an existing fossil fuel infrastructure whilst placing equal importance on rolling out ultra-rapid EV charging hubs.

“MFG continues to invest ahead of the curve to build drivers’ confidence in electricity as a fuel source and supporting the Government’s decarbonisation and sustainability agenda and emissions target of being net zero by 2050.”

The Greggs franchise at the Monktonhall site is the 500th for the food to go retailer. It says the number is highly significant as it continues to expand its shop estate with 71 new franchised units in 2023, representing around 20% of its total estate.

“Just one year since we marked our 400th franchise, we’re now delighted to open our 500th – this is a huge milestone that underscores the success of our franchise model,” says Malcolm Copland, commercial director at Greggs. “As we round off 2023, we’re pleased to be well on track to meet our ambitious shop expansion targets for the year ahead. The relationships we’ve built over the years with our valued franchise partners have been critical in enabling us to accelerate our shop expansion plans, reach key travel hub locations across the UK and enhance even greater accessibility for our customers.”

Greggs works with 16 franchise partners across the UK providing access to locations such as motorway services areas and forecourts.

They include EG Group, Moto, Blakemore, Welcome Break, Park Garages, Compass, HKS, Falcon, Applegreen NI, SSP , Sodexo, Appleby Westward, Ascona and Rontec.