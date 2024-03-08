MFG has applied for planning permission to add EV chargepoints at its Mobberley Road Service Station in Knutsford.

The application seeks to demolish the existing car wash and replace it with six EV charging bays and five jet wash bays. Also included in the plans are a substation enclosure, meter cabinet and plant room.

MFG says the proposed EV charging area has been carefully planning to positively integrate with the existing forecourt operation. The facilities would be well lit and offer dropped kerbs and other measures to ensure access for all.

The application states: “The EV charging proposals are considered to positively respond to the local and national planning policy… and the wider UK aspiration to promptly improve the EV charging network.”