MFG has signed a franchise partnership agreement with Bristol-based fried chicken company Miss Millie’s.

Miss Millie’s has been serving chicken across the South West and Wales for over 30 years. Its roots in the fried chicken industry date back to 1965 when the company’s former chairman, Harry Latham, set up KFC in the UK, alongside his partner Ray Allen. Latham served as the managing director of KFC UK in the 1970s before opening stores in 1988 in the South West under the Miss Millie’s brand. His family owned and ran the chain up until it was bought by new management in 2019.

Today, Miss Millie’s has 11 branches across the UK and its first outlet at an MFG site is due to open in May.

According to Bristol Live, the partnership will see the roll out of Miss Millie’s new branding, in-store design and menu.

Carl Traill managing director for Miss Millie’s told Bristol Live: “We are delighted to have partnered with MFG so that more people can access Millie’s awesome chicken when on the move.

“Miss Millie’s is always looking for innovative ways to bring its brand to more people and franchise partnerships such as this one, are an important part of the brand’s growth over the next few years. We hope customers enjoy the quality of food and service Miss Millie’s prides itself on and look forward to working more closely with the MFG team in the coming months.”

MFG’s foodservice director, Paul Deary said: “Food to go is becoming a growing attraction to our forecourt customers. We are always looking to offer high quality and exciting products and I believe that the introduction of Miss Millie’s ‘awesome chicken’ range will prove to be a success.”