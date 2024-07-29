Self-service laundry is the latest business opportunity the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is focusing on following a deal with ME Group to install and operate Wash.ME Revolution washers and driers at up to 300 sites across the UK in the next five years.

Currently, MFG, the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, has the machines at four of its sites, and the emphasis on laundry joins jet washing and electric vehicle charging as significant areas for forecourt development at the business.

Earlier this summer, the business, which has more than 1,200 UK sites, said that it was investing £40m on upgrading the 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts it acquired this year to align them with its existing stations with an improved convenience and food to go offering.

It is now building on what it says is rising interest in forecourt laundry services with high capacity 9kg and 20kg drums, which are energy-efficient, and high-speed, giving customers access to around the clock facilities. The machines are being rolled out as soon as possible.

MFG’s trading director Anna Roddis says that the partnership, in which the ME Group owns and operates the machines, giving the forecourt operator a commission based on turnover, will help the business to stand out in a competitive market.

“At MFG, we want to ensure that we have unique and convenient services available to our customers,” she said. “Collaborating with ME Group allows us to enhance our service offering and caters to a growing demand we see in the market.”

Vladimir Crasneanscki, head of UK commercial operations and head of investor relations at ME Group, says the partnership is a reflection of the “exceptional demand” it is seeing for its laundry services.

He added: “MFG is a fantastic partner for our Wash.Me Revolution laundry services due to their focus on providing convenient retail and service options to their customers.

“There is a significant opportunity for Wash.ME Revolution machines across the UK and this partnership is indicative of our intent for the UK market and allows for rapid progress in geographic expansion across the UK.”

ME Group operates more than 1,462 Wash.Me Revolution laundry machines across the UK and Republic of Ireland, and says that it continues to rapidly expand its estate with the rollout of machines in high footfall locations.

It also supplies Photo.ME photobooths, Print.ME printing kiosks, and food and children’s rides vending equipment.

The majority of the units are owned, operated and maintained by ME Group, which pays the site owner a commission based on turnover, but it also sells the equipment accompanied with service contracts.