The UK Car of the Year Awards 2023 has named the MG4 electric car as its overall winner. “This proves that electric cars can be affordable, practical and appeal to all areas of the automotive market said John Challen, director of the Awards. “Fully charged, it offers more than enough miles for most journeys, while the design and driving dynamics tick two other important boxes for consumers. A deserved winner for the electric future.”

Alisdair Suttie, also a UK Car of the Year Awards director, continued: “MG has come up with the perfect car for our times. With plenty of range and quick charging, it takes the chore out of EV ownership and makes it a desirable way to travel. It’s simply a fantastic all-round family car.”

The budget seven-seat Dacia Jogger was a runner-up, while third place outright went to Toyota’s GR86, which claimed the Best Coupé category in this year’s awards. Ultimately, the MG4 won by a considerable margin over its six other rivals to take the title of UK Car of the Year 2023.

The 27-strong UK Car of the Year Awards panel was not short of praise for the MG4. “The MG4 does everything better than anyone could have imagined for the budget,” said one, while another said: “The car several other manufacturers will wish they had built. Proof that electric cars can be strikingly good looking while also relatively affordable, practical and usable.”

Chris Evans, head of sales at heycar UK – sponsor of the UK Car of the Year Awards – said: “Congratulations to MG for its very deserved win with the fantastic MG4. With an impressive range of up to 281 miles, coupled with striking styling and design, MG has struck an excellent balance of desirability, practicality and performance. With consumers facing economic pressures more than ever before, it also proves that EV ownership doesn’t have to be prohibitive. The MG4 represents fantastic value for money.”