Middlesbrough Council has approved plans for up to 160 EV charging points to be installed in 90 locations across the borough.

The Council wants to enable residents without private driveways to charge their cars. The new chargers will be built into existing lampposts or new bollards.

The charging points will be supplied by Ubitricity, which is owned by Shell.

Middlesbrough Council was successful in winning £125,000 of grant funding from the government’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, which makes up 60% of the total installation cost – with Ubitricity contributing the other 40%. The council will earn an income of 5% of fees generated from the charging points.

Cllr Peter Gavigan, executive member for environment at Middlesbrough Council, said: “This initiative will make it much easier for people to charge their EV in a simple and convenient way, while removing what we know is a significant barrier to people choosing to go electric.

“To make sure people in Middlesbrough have the best access to a charging point, most will be installed on residential streets which either have no parking restrictions, or in those areas where resident parking schemes are in place.

“We aim to tackle climate change head on in Middlesbrough and schemes like this one underline that commitment.”

Ubitricity has worked with other local authorities to install more than 6,500 charging points across the UK.