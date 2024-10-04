Moto has doubled the number of high power charging bays its offers with Gridserve to 24 at its flagship Rugy motorway services area on the M6.

The chargepoints, which add 100 miles range to electric vehicles in under 10 minutes, are powered by 100% net zero carbon energy including power sourced from Gridserve’s hybrid solar and battery farms.

The upgraded site has CCS connectors, accepts contactless payment and provides real-time status updates to popular EV charging maps. Moto Rugby is now also available on the Gridserve charging app, where users can find, navigate and pay for charging.

The ‘Electric Super Hub’ was revealed as the most popular charging location 18 months ago by chargepoint finder app Zap-Map.

A further 12 Gridserve high power charging bays will be added before the end of the year at Moto Rugby.

Moto Hospitality’s chief executive Ken McMeikan says the development will help to reduce range anxiety for electric vehicle drivers travelling on the M6.

“It demonstrates our continued commitment to revolutionising the EV charging experience for EV drivers on the UK’s motorway network through increased capacity, reliability, simplicity and speed,” he adds.

Moto now has 401 Gridserve charging bays across 42 sites in the UK. And Gridserve’s so-called Electric Highway now operates at over 195 locations with over 1,500 charging bays. The Electric Highway consists of Electric Super Hubs which can be mostly found at motorway service areas, Electric Retails Hubs at locations such as Dobbies garden centres, and Electric Forecourts, which do not sell petrol.