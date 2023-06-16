Moto Hospitality has rolled out 187 high-powered EV chargers across 16 sites, working with its partners Gridserve and Tesla, and now has a total of 371 chargers across its network of motorway and trunk road service areas.

The figures are revealed in its latest accounts, for the year to December 28, 2022, which have just been published.

It also reports that it invested £51.1m in capital expenditure and focused on redeveloping six sites, rolling out 10 new trading units across KFC and Pret a Manger. It also purchased land at two locations, which both have full planning permission.

It said it would continue investing significant capital this year in site redevelopment and technology as well as opening about 12 new trading units.

Overall turnover for the year was up 34% to £1.058bn, and the group reported that the increase in turnover had exceeded that of the recovery of National Highways traffic levels. It said traffic levels have now returned to about 97% of pre-Covid levels.

Pre-tax profit was up to £38.1m, compared with £35.4m in the previous year.

The group refinanced its debts during the period, raising £835m with a tenure of 7-15 years. It also noted it had locked in preferential interest rates prior to the market increases.