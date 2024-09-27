Top 50 Indie MPK Garages claims to have cut energy use by 31% during a three-month trial of software designed to provide firms with precise information on how their energy is being used.

The 28-forecourt operator says savings made using Simble’s SimbleSense cloud-based platform equated to up to £3,000 for one site.

Nisa – MPK’s convenience partner – had been piloting the technology and now plans to offer the service to all its retail members.

The symbol group says it means store owners will be able to access “real-time insights on energy usage and make informed decisions to improve efficiency and sustainability”.

SimbleSense connects to energy meters and identifies where energy is being wasted, such as fridges and other equipment that needs updating. This information can be used by retailers to negotiate better contracts with utility providers, says Nisa. Retail outlets can set “usage parameters”, receiving alerts when energy consumption exceeds pre-set thresholds.

MPK says the data it received from SimbleSense revealed a defective energy meter, which was leading to inaccurate bills, as well as inefficient fridge doors. The company cut the amount of energy it was using on its chillers by 42% by making adjustments.

“The daily insights allow us to make informed decisions and reduce energy costs across the estate and this has enabled us to save in excess of a thousand pound per site per month,” says MPK Garages’ retail director Wayne Harrand.

Nisa retailers can sign up for SimbleSense through Nisa’s OCS online platform and packages are available to suit different store sizes.

Tim Norton, trials manager at Nisa, says SimbleSense has “exceeded our expectations” during the trial and that “we are excited to make this service available to all our retailers”.