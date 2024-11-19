National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) is now powering some of its non-electric vehicles with recycled vegetable oil in Lincolnshire.

The trial, taking place at National Grid’s Boston depot, uses HVO as a conventional diesel drop-in replacement.

While the network operator says it is taking “huge strides” in adding fully electric vehicles to its fleet, it says HVO acts as an important stopgap to help it meet decarbonisation goals and reduce carbon emissions while the electric transition is ongoing.

HVO is being used in over 100 vehicles in Lincolnshire, each of which has an average monthly mileage of 1,100. The trial has seen a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 89%.

NGED says trials like this are demonstrating the important role HVO could play in decarbonising fleets – especially where engineering advancements in EVs have not yet arrived, such as HGVs like the Mercedes Unimogs in National Grid’s fleet.

Christopher Mayell, transport manager at NGED, says: “As the country’s largest distribution network operator, we have one of the largest fleets in the UK, and we are working tirelessly to deliver more EVs each year where suitable alternatives exist.

“Of course, there are some vehicles where electric alternatives are simply not yet available, but our ambition is to be an industry leader in fleet decarbonisation. Trialling HVO in Boston is a step in the right direction to decarbonise where suitable EVs alternatives are not available. This supports NGED to find innovative ways to decarbonise our operations.

“The results of the trial have shown an 89% reduction in CO2 emissions, which is great news, and means that we can reduce our impact on the local environment in the present, while charging ahead to the electric future.”

Last month, a new fully electric 4x4 utility vehicle joined the transport fleet after a collaborative project with car manufacturer Skoda, whereby 70 Skoda Enyaqs were converted into light commercial vehicles with all-terrain capability.