Ultra-rapid EV charging hub courtesy of Be.EV is now available at Trafford’s Sale Water Park.

Equipped with 16 ultra-rapid charging bays, the £1m state-of-the-art site can charge up to 380 EVs each day and is accessible around the clock to Trafford residents and commuters on the M60, which sees average daily traffic of over 100,000 vehicles.

The site is equipped with ultra-rapid Kempower chargers that can charge an EV to 80% in as little as 20 minutes. The technology intelligently distributes energy supply between vehicles according to capacity and demand - meaning that if one car reaches the maximum amount of power on one charger, any residual energy supply can be reassigned to another vehicle connected on-site.

The opening comes at a time when national parks across the country are ramping up their EV charging offerings, with the Lake District recently announcing an ‘EV Trail’ around the world heritage site.

The site at Sale Water Park marks a major step forward for Trafford Council, which is working towards an ambitious target of getting all of Trafford’s 236,000 residents within 10 minutes of a charger.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, said: “It’s important that EV charging matches what communities need. We want to create charging hubs that are at the right speeds in the right places - rapid and ultra-rapid hubs in proximity to major motorways and trunk roads will play a key role in this mission.”

Sale Water Park is the latest project in Be.EV’s wider collaboration with Trafford Council, which has already seen more than 41 chargers go live across the region. Be.EV’s public charging network is the largest across the North West with a rapidly expanding national footprint. The network boasts an impressive operational availability rate of 99.6%.