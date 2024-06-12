Truck firm Scania has announced the formation of Erinion, a new company specialising in private and semi-public charging solutions.

The move will see 40,000 new charging points installed at customer locations.

Scania says Erinion’s solutions will empower customers to seamlessly transition to zero-emission fleets with premium uptime. This will be a key factor in fulfilling the company’s declared ambition for 50% of its sales volume in Europe to be electric by 2030.

Scania says industry studies suggest that depot charging will be the primary source of energy for both short- and long-distance operations. This has many advantages, including the fact that because depot charging often occurs during off-peak hours, this means lower and more controlled electricity rates.

Scania’s research, validated by pilot programmes with customers, reveals the potential for significant cost savings with the enhanced charging solutions. And the brand-agnostic approach ensures that businesses of all types, regardless of vehicle brand, can benefit from Erinion’s charging infrastructure and operational services.

Initially, the new company will establish its market presence in Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany. A global rollout will follow in due course.

By 2030, it is projected that 230,000 electric trucks will be on European roads (ACEA Whitepaper). To support this growth, Erinion plans to install a minimum of 40,000 chargepoints at customer locations until 2030.

Jonas Hernlund, head of energy and infrastructure at Scania Group, said: “With our solution, customers get peace of mind and can focus on their core business, while a specialised charging unit takes care of the hardware, software, financing and operational services required to operate charging at scale with superior quality and cost efficiency.”

“Our new depot charging solutions company is a great example of an initiative that will play an important role for our customers in the future transport ecosystem when transitioning to electric transports,” added Gustaf Sundell, executive vice president and head of ventures and new business, Scania Group.