Solid-state battery tech firm Factorial Inc. has launched Solstice, an all-solid-state battery which was developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Factorial says it can “revolutionise the safety, performance and sustainability of the next generation of EVs”.

Solstice is expected to achieve a breakthrough energy density of up to 450Wh/kg and incorporates a novel dry cathode design for more efficient and sustainable production. This high-energy density can extend EV range up to 80% while significantly reducing vehicle weight and increasing vehicle efficiency.

Solstice complements Factorial’s FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) for automotive and other electric mobility applications. Factorial expects the new technology to be introduced by OEMs before the end of the decade.

Siyu Huang, CEO and co-founder of Factorial , says: “Solstice not only will enhance the range and performance of EVs but also aligns with our vision for a more sustainable future. We’re grateful to have Mercedes-Benz’s continued support, which underscores our ability to meet the needs of global automakers now and in the future.”

“The Solstice solid-state battery technology represents another landmark milestone in our partnership with Factorial, which is a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy and commitment to leading the charge in battery development,” says Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer and member of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “Solstice offers further improvements in energy density and safety features that will help us develop EVs that set new standards in range, cost and performance.”