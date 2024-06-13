Nisa is encouraging more of its forecourt and other retailer members to take part in a scheme that allocates funding to LGBTQ+ good causes.

The symbol group launched its £50,000 ‘Pride Pot’ last June to mark Pride Month, allocating donations of up to £500 to charities and community groups suggested by its retailer customers.

Now Nisa says it wants to “build on the momentum” of the 2023 event by increasing maximum donations to £1,000 and making the funding available year-round to encourage more businesses to get involved.

Those to benefit from the existing fund include Medway Pride, which hosts an annual festival. It was awarded £500 by Chatham forecourt Shell Medway and is one of 100 LGBTQ+ organisations given money.

“It was fantastic to launch the Pride Pot last year and many of our retailers have engaged with their local communities to support LGBTQ events and groups across the UK,” said Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa.

She said she hoped that by increasing the funding available per cause to £1,000, it would “encourage even more retailers to work alongside groups in their local area to provide significant funding to help raise awareness”.